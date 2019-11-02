“When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left” (Matthew 25:31-33).
These words picture the final judgment that will occur at the second coming of Christ. Each one of us will be present on that occasion. The Bible tells us, “for we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ….” (2 Corinthians 5:10). You and I and every other person will be either on the right or left hand of Jesus. Those on the right hand, represented as sheep, are the saved. Those on the left hand, represented as goats, pictures the lost. To those on His right-hand Jesus, the King, will say, “…Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” (Matthew 25:34). However, those on the left hand of the King will hear the words, “…Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matthew 25:41).
If the Lord came right now as you are reading this article, on which side of the Great Judge would you find yourself? Which of the words spoken by the King would be directed to you? Are you a sheep or a goat? Are you saved or lost?
Dear reader, are you aware that you are the one who decides whether you are a sheep or a goat? If you are saved it will be because you made the choice to accept the salvation God provides through the blood of Jesus (Romans 5:8-9). If you are lost it will be because you chose to reject God’s offer of salvation. You can choose to serve God in this life or to serve the devil. Your choice determines whether on the Day of Judgment you will be a sheep or a goat.
God wants you and every other person to be saved eternally (2 Peter 3:9). That is why He has revealed in His Word the exact response required to receive the forgiveness of sins. Faith in Jesus as the Son of God (John 8:24), repenting of sin (Acts 17:30), confessing faith in Christ (Matthew 10:32-33) and immersion in water for the remission of sins (Acts 2:38; 1 Peter 3:21) is what the Bible teaches is necessary to be saved. So, are you a sheep or a goat?
