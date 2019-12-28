As this year comes to an end one may ask, “Where did the time go?” Time passes so very quickly and the older one gets, the more quickly time seems to pass. Did you fulfill those resolutions you made at the beginning of 2019? Did you accomplish all you intended to accomplish during this year? Or, did you run out of time?
The key to accomplishing our goals is the proper use of time. Each of us have the same 24 hours a day of time to use, but how much of that time do we use to accomplish positive things and how much do we waste? We all need time to sleep, to eat, to work, to engage in personal grooming, to interact with family and to participate in recreational activities. As a matter of fact, there are so many activities in which we may engage in life that deciding which is the best use of our limited time can be a major problem.
Sadly, the most important use of time is the most neglected by the majority of people. Very few use their time in the study of the Bible and in making application of what it teaches to their lives. What about you? How much of your time is devoted to Bible study, worship and service to God? The Bible tells us “See that you walk circumspectly not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15-16). The time that we are given on this earth is only properly used in making preparation for what comes after this life. After Solomon had tried to find lasting happiness in fulfilling every fleshly means at his disposal, he found these to be empty and stated the best use of his time in the words, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter, Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all” (Eccl. 12:13). A hundred years from now all the fleshly pursuits which take us so much of our time will mean absolutely nothing but using our time to seek God’s forgiveness and to make preparation to exist eternally with Him will mean absolutely everything!
How will you use your time in 2020? Will you use it carefully and wisely or foolishly? Time for each of us is running out. With each passing day our time is used and once used, we will never have it again. Use what time you have left to accept God’s offer of pardon through Jesus Christ and to faithfully serve Him (John 8:24; Mark 16:16; Romans 10:9-10; Acts 2:38). http://greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
