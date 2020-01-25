Jesus taught that Christians are to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world. In several passages of Scripture, the apostle Paul makes a distinction between those who are in Christ and those who are “outsiders” and shows us how to conduct ourselves in such a way as to be a positive influence on those around us. Consider with me the three general principles Paul says should govern our interactions with those outside the body of Christ.
Outsiders don’t need me to pass judgment. Christians are called to exercise themselves in the use of the Scriptures to be able to discern good and evil (Hebrews 5:14) and to stand for what is right (Ephesians 5:11). We are even commanded to confront fellow Christians who are living in sin (1 Corinthians 5). In all of that, we are to “judge righteous judgment” (John 7:24). But Paul said, “what have I to do with judging outsiders? Do you not judge those who are within the church? But those who are outside, God judges” (1 Corinthians 5:12-13). It is not my place to try to shame the outsider over one of his poor choices, it is my goal to encourage him to be reconciled to God by having all his sins forgiven.
We are to behave properly toward outsiders. Paul offers some valuable insight into what this proper behavior looks like in 1 Thessalonians 4. In verse 9, Paul says outsiders should see Christians loving one another. He also taught that we are to strive to live quiet lives and mind our own business (v. 11). Drama and turmoil are not attractive. Finally, he emphasizes the importance of being productive members of society (v. 11). The bottom line is that we have chosen to wear the name of Christ; outsiders may not agree with everything we believe, but they should at least respect us for our consistency of character.
We are to conduct ourselves with wisdom toward outsiders. I believe Paul’s emphasis in Colossians 4:5 is evangelistic. We should love the souls of others and make the most of opportunities to influence them (vs. 2-5) by saying the right things in the right way (v.6).
What non-Christians think of Christians is important, mainly because our Lord calls on us to be a positive influence in the world. Outsiders should see sincere disciples of Jesus Christ who derive their values from His teachings, who put those values into practice in their lives and who lovingly share the good news of His grace with others. God doesn’t want anyone to stay on the outside – He wants all men to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth (1 Timothy 2:4).
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.