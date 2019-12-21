Over 30 passages of Scripture in the New Testament emphasize the importance of being in Christ. One must contemplate the sheer volume of instances and the range of benefits of fellowship with Christ to feel the full impact of this truth. I will do my best to help you feel the full weight of these verses in the limited amount of space allowed, but I would encourage you to read the verses for yourself. The lesson of the day is both obvious and irrefutable.
Galatians 3:27 teaches that to be “in Christ” is to be “clothed with Christ”; in other words, to be in fellowship with Him, to belong to Him. Let’s consider Scriptures that enumerate the blessings that are found in that relationship.
Salvation. The grace of God is given in Christ (1 Cor. 1:4; 2 Tim. 2:1). Redemption is found in Christ Jesus (Rom. 3:24). We are sanctified in Christ (1 Cor. 1:2). God’s forgiveness of our sins is found in Christ (Eph. 4:32). We are brought to life spiritually in Christ (Rom. 6:11). Peter could truly say of Jesus, “There is salvation in no one else” (Acts 4:12). If you are not in Christ, you are lost.
Fellowship of Disciples. “So we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another” (Rom. 12:5)
Peace of Mind through Prayer. In Christ, we can enjoy the peace of God when we lay our petitions and thanksgivings before Him in prayer (Phil. 4:6-7). God will supply all our needs in Christ (Phil. 4:19).
Eternal Life. The free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus (Rom. 6:23; 2 Tim. 2:10). We have the promise of life in Christ (2 Tim. 1:1). It is God’s desire that “in the ages to come He might show the surpassing riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:7).
Every Means Every. God “has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ” (Eph. 1:3).
Considering the importance of being in Christ, the most critical question a person could possibly ask is, “how do I establish fellowship with Christ?” If anyone refuses to show you Galatians 3:27 and Romans 6:3 in response to your question, you would be justified in questioning either their knowledge or their integrity.
Romans 6:3: “Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus have been baptized into His death?” Galatians 3:27: “For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ.” Anyone who minimizes the necessity of baptism is minimizing the importance of salvation, fellowship, answered prayer, eternal life; in fact every spiritual blessing that God has to offer. In this regard, we must choose between the doctrine of men and the clear teachings of Scripture.
