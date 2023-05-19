Jesus said, “Have you not read that He who created them from the beginning MADE THEM MALE AND FEMALE” (Mat. 19:4-5). So in the beginning God created Adam and Eve, binary by design. When he was done, God, “saw all that He had made, and behold, it was very good.” (Gen. 1:31). Binary is very good because God created us that way.
Jesus and those who follow his teaching will agree with him, that binary is very good. Plus binary is scientific and objective. When someone is feeling some level of gender dysphoria their parents need to talk with them about it, read the literature about it. They will find that the vast majority of young people will begin to accept the gender they were born with, then later they will be glad they accepted the role God gave them at birth.
This issue is parallel when a toddler falls and skins their knee. An over reactive parent will rush to the child and begin to pamper them. If the knee is not bruised or bloodied, they don’t need such pampering. That child needs to know they are capable of hurt feelings without the drama of an over reactive mama. That child will earn the respect of it’s peers the next time they fall and not cry like a baby. They have learned they are more capable than they once thought.
On the other hand, if that child is pampered too much by the parents, that child begins to think they are not able to emotionally handle it. That child will soon lose the respect from their peers when they have too many emotional breakdowns.
The Bible says, “It is good for a man to bear the yoke in his youth.” (Lamentations 3:27). The quicker we learn there are consequences (yoke) to our actions, the quicker we learn to make better choices. If you were born a male, choose to accept it. If you were born a female, choose to accept it. The consequences when you reject what is true, what is real, what is ultimately God given at birth, is catastrophic! Just listen to the many stories of those who now trying de-transition.
Marriage between a husband and wife is “very good.” “Marriage is to be held in honor among all, and the marriage bed is to be undefiled; for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers.” (Hebrews 13:4). Your inner life is so much better when you are doing God’s will, God’s way. God’s way is not always the easiest, but it brings about the best for you in the long term.
Come join us! 352-206-1269-cell. (website: https://www.westmurraychurch.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.