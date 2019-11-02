If you’re a country music fan, then you probably enjoy listening to a few classics from Brooks & Dunn. Since 1988, they’ve produced memorable songs that’ll make you dance or even cry. They are one of the most remarkable and talented duos of all time, with multiple “greatest hits” albums.
Among their greatest hits is the song, “Brand New Man,” where they sing about rekindled love using the language of religious conversion. The chorus goes, “I saw the light, I've been baptized, By the fire in your touch and the flame in your eyes, I'm born to love again, I'm a brand new man.” They sing about undergoing a radical change that enabled them to love again. The change is so extreme that it feels like being completely remade — becoming a brand new man.
I wonder if they ever read 1 Peter 1:22-23, because that’s precisely what Peter asserts in that passage. Although Peter referred to a different love and a different conversion, he explains that you are born again to love again. That is, you are able to love sincerely because you were made a new person at conversion. Check it out: “Having purified your souls by your obedience to the truth for a sincere brotherly love, love one another earnestly from a pure heart, since you have been born again, not of perishable seed but of imperishable, through the living and abiding word of God.”
In the middle of the passage, Peter admonishes you to love other believers. This is a command meant to be obeyed. You are expected to love your spiritual relatives with a love that is pure and sincere. Repeatedly in the Scriptures, God says to love one another (John 13:34-35; Romans 12:10; 1 Thess. 3:11-12; 1 John 4:7-8).
But how can you obey such a command? How can you fulfill an exhortation like this? Well, Peter explains that you are capable of loving other believers — not because you are good, not because you are inherently loving, but because you are a brand new person. You can love because your soul has been purified and you have been born again. Those two phrases both describe conversion — purified means you’ve been consecrated unto God and born again means you are a new creation.
John makes a similar point in 1 John 3:14, although he expresses it in different words: “We know that we have passed out of death into life, because we love the brothers. Whoever does not love abides in death.” John said that you can be assured of your salvation if you love other believers. Peter is saying here that you be assured of your ability to love other believers if you have salvation. Because of the great salvation which God has wrought in your soul, you are capable of demonstrating sincere love from a pure heart!
