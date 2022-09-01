FIRST CHRISTIAN: West Area Minister Rachel Nance Woehler will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Jesus’ Vision for Our Tables,” with scripture from Luke 14:1,7-14. Nursery service and Children Worship and Wonder will be offered.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OR CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “An Apostolic Sermon, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “An Apostolic Sermon, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Church Etiquette,” with scripture from 1 Timothy 3:14-15. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Murky Waters,” with scripture from Acts 19:1-7.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Awe-inspiring!” with scripture from Revelation 8:3-7. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music will be presented by Scott DeShields Sr. at the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Awe-inspiring!” with scripture from Revelation 8:3-7. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: Father Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. communion service on “What is a Disciple?” with scripture from Deut. 30:15-20, Philemon 1:1-21, and Luke 14:25-33, at the kick off of a sermon series “Big Words: Breaking Down ‘Churchy’ Language.” Nursery care is provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.