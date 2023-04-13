FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “To Doubt,” with scripture from John 20:19-29. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN: The Rev. Brittany Sutherland will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Let Me See,” with scripture from 1 Peter 1:3-9 and John 20:19-31. Children Wonder and Worship will be provided. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “What Men Say, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “What Men Say, Part 2.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Order,” with scripture from Hebrews 1. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Order,” with scripture from Hebrews 1. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
——————
Women’s Conference to be held
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1871 Locust Grove Road will host a free Women’s Conference, “Striving to be a Godly Women in Today’s World,” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speakers are Lori Scott and Hailey Roach. Special music and lunch will be provided. There is limited seating and all attending must pre-register online at www.locustgrovemurray.org beginning Monday, March 27, through April 17. Donations will be accepted for the Moses Basket charitable organization of Calloway County. For information, call 270-816-1777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.