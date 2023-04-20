FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “What Are We To Do?” with scripture from Matthew 28:16-20. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “What Men Say, Part 3.” The 5 p.m. service will be a Singing Night.
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “What the Eye Can’t See,” with scripture from Ephesians 6:10-13.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Glory,” with scripture from Hebrews 2. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Glory,” with scripture from Hebrews 2. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: The Rev. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. communion service on “They Knew Him In The Breaking of the Bread,” with scripture from Luke 24:13-35. Nursery care is available. Earth Day festivities and a potluck will follow the service.
