FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Who Are You Listening To?” with scripture from John 10:1-10. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “One Gospel,” with scripture from Galatians 1:6-7. Lucas Medley will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “A Servants Heart,” with scripture from Galatians 5:13-14; 1 Peter 4:8-11.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Secrets,” with scripture from Hebrews 3. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Secrets,” with scripture from Hebrews 3. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: The Rev. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. communion service on “Christ the Good Shepherd,” with scripture from John 10:1-10 and 1 Peter 2:19-25. The 9 a.m Bible Study will be on Matthew 11:20-30. Nursery care is available.
