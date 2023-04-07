FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “A Rumor That Came True,” with scripture from Luke 24:13-35. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Not Yet Over, Part 4.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Land of Confusion,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 14.
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Beginning of Sorrow,” with scripture from Luke 22:41-44. The 6 p.m. service will be a Singing Night.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Go Tell My Brothers…,” with scripture from Matthew 28. A brunch and activities for children will follow. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: A Sunrise Service will be at 6:30 a.m. Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Go Tell My Brothers…,” with scripture from Matthew 28. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
St. John’s Episcopal: An Easter Vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Memorial Garden. The 10:30 a.m. Easter Celebration will be presented by Fr. Zeb Trelor who will speak on “Rolling Back the Stone.” An Easter egg hunt and a petting zoo will follow the service. Nursery care if provided.
——————
Women’s Conference to be held
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1871 Locust Grove Road will host a free Women’s Conference, “Striving to be a Godly Women in Today’s World,” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speakers are Lori Scott and Hailey Roach. Special music and lunch will be provided. There is limited seating and all attending must pre-register online at www.locustgrovemurray.org beginning Monday, March 27, through April 17. Donations will be accepted for the Moses Basket charitable organization of Calloway County. For information, call 270-816-1777.
Conference for women planned
The Daughters of the King will hold its sixth annual Women’s Conference Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, at Springhill Suites by Marriott. Speakers will be Carruth Kitrell, April Arnold and Vickie McCuiston. Singers include April Arnold, KT&T Southern Gospel Group and St. John Missionary Baptist Church New Creations Choir. For more information, contact Vickie McCuiston at 270-978-4993.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.