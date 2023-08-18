FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Minister Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “We Must Persevere,” with scripture from Matthew 15: 21-28. Children’s Worship and Wonder and nursery service will be available.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN: The church’s annual Rally Day will be held Sunday, beginning with a potluck breakfast at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Following breakfast, the church will resume it 10:45 a.m. worship time. The Rev. Brittany Sutherland will speak on “The Work of an Evangelist,” with scripture from Genesis 45:1-15 and Psalm 67. Children Wonder and Worship will be provided.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Bible is the Word of God, Part 5,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “The Bible is the Word of God, Part 6.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Jesus, The Unfounded Fiction?” with scripture from 2 Peter 1:16-18. He will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Choose Joy,” with scripture from Philippians 1:3-4.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Let Us Receive Love’s Reward,” with scripture from Ruth 4. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. There will be a Blessing of the Backpacks.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Let Us Receive Love’s Reward,” with scripture from Ruth 4. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
HAZEL BAPTIST CHURCH: Jordan Roach will bring the message at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mindy DeShields will bring special music during the morning service. Sunday School is at 9:30 am.
