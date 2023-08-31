FIRST CHRISTIAN: Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Don’t Just Steal Jesus,” with scripture from Matthew 16:21-28. Children’s Worship and Wonder and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “What Will You Do With Jesus? Part 2,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “What Will You Do With Jesus? Part 3.”
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Beware False Teachers,” with scripture from 2 Peter 2:1-3. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Obstacle or Opportunity?” with scripture from Philippians 1:12-18.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Power of the Name of Jesus, Part 2,” with scripture from Acts 4. Sunday school and Faith Bites is at 10 a.m.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship service. Megan and Ryan St. Peters will present special music during the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Power of the Name of Jesus, Part 2,” with scripture from Acts 4. Faith Bites and Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
PALESTINE HICO: The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Bible Study is offered at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
