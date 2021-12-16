FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will bring an Advent message at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Children’s Worship and Wonder will be offered. Masks are required for all in-person services. The service is available virtually via Facebook Live.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Be Careful Little Mouths, Part 2.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Be Careful Little Mouths, Part 3.”
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Unto Us a Son Was Given,” with scripture from Luke 2:1-7. The 6 p.m. service will be a Singing Night.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “HE is our Peace,” with scripture from Micah 5:2-5a. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The choir will present a Christmas Cantata during the morning service.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. A church-wide Christmas Program will be held. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: A service of Advent Lessons and Carols will be at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Zeb Treloar is the rector.
***
Winter Solstice Longest Night - Service of Light
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, First Christian Church will present the “Winter Solstice Longest Night - Service of Light.” This is a service of quiet contemplative music, scriptures, psalms of lament and candlelighting in a candlelit sanctuary where we are allowed to express our sorrows over life’s difficulties and joys as we await the birth of the Christ Child. Piano and organ music will be provided by Angie Thome and Janet Finch, accompanied by Alex Thome on the cello.
St. John’s offers Service of Lament
St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 Main St. is offering a Blue Christmas Service of Lament at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, for those who struggle with the holidays. Masks are required. A Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
