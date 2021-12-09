FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will bring the message at the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. on “Treasure Hunting in the Dark,” with scripture from Isaiah 45:1a,3-7. Children’s Worship and Wonder will be offered. The service may be viewed via Facebook Live. Masks are required for all in-person services.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Be Careful Little Mouths.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Be Careful Little Mouths, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Unto Us a Son Was Given,” with scripture from Luke 2:1-7. The 6 p.m. service will be a singing night.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “How Great Our Joy,” with scripture from Isaiah 12:2-6. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. David Zigler and MIndy DeShields will present special music at the morning service.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “How Great Our Joy,” with scripture from Isaiah 12:2-6. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
***
Dedication at Cherry Corner
Cherry Corner Baptist Church will hold a dedication service for its new activities building from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
St. John’s offers service of lament
St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 Main St. is offering a worship service of lament for all who have experienced loss or struggle with the holidays. The service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Masks are required. The Rev. Zeb Treloar is the rector.
