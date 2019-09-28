Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Baptist: Nick Moore will be the guest speaker for the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services that will be the World Mission Offering Kickoff. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. A worship service for college students is at 8 p.m. in the Family Life Center. Pastor Keith Inman is the minister.
First Christian: The Rev. Bruce Dobyns will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Through Loving Eyes of DOGs and God,” with scripture from James 2:1-10. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “The Root of All Goodness,” with scripture from 1 Timothy 6:6-19.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship services on “If,” with scripture from 1 John 1. Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Upon Your Appointment,” with scripture from Acts 14:23. Hunter will also speak at the 6 p.m. service on “A Glimmer of Hope,” with scripture from Amos 9:11-15.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Rich Man and Lazarus,” with scripture from Luke 16:19-31. Bible Study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Mark Sickling will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Kim Reeder is the minister.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Taylor Crawford will present special music. There will be a Fifth Sunday Night Singing at the 6 p.m. service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Rich Man and Lazarus,” with scripture from Luke 16:19-31.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the morning worship service on “The Chasm Within,” with scripture from Luke 16:19-31.
In Our Churches
Fifth Sunday Rally will be at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist church will host the Fifth Sunday Rally of the United Methodist Church Cluster at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall. The public is invited to attend.
FBC to host concert
First Baptist Church will host a Terry Blackwood Concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the church sanctuary. The public is invited to attend.
