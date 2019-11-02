Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Being Enough,” with scripture from Luke 10:1-10. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Communion of Saints,” with scripture from Daniel 7:1-3, 15-18.
Friendship Church of Christ: Kyle Overbey will speak at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship services. Charles Taylor is the pastor.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Hiding Place,” with scripture from Psalm 32:1-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “What was Lost in Eden,” with scripture from Genesis 3:22-24.
Grace Baptist: Mark Sickling will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Zacchaeus,” with scripture from Luke 19:1-10. Bible study will be at 4 p.m. and children and youth is at 5 p.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Mindy DeShields will present special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Zacchaeus,” with scripture from Luke 19:1-10.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “A Repentant Sinner or a Hidden Saint?” with scripture from Luke 19:1-10. The SPGUM Choir, under the direction of Valerie Clark, will present “For Those Tears I Died.” Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
Westside Baptist: Don Wilson will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Can I Say?” with scripture from Philippians 1:22-23. Special music, “Who Can Satisfy My Soul Like You,” will be presented by Jill Herndon and the WBC Worship Choir. Wilson will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Staying True to the End,” with scripture from Nehemiah. Matt Ellis is the pastor.
In Our Churches
Pastoral Appreciation Day planned
The 12th Pastoral Appreciation for Ronald and Tomeka Kendrick will be during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 3. The guest speaker will be Fred Miller and the Mt. Mariah Baptist Church of Pittsview, Alabama. A dinner will follow the worship service.
Revival to be at Salem Baptist
Salem Baptist Church at 1034 Browns Grove Road in the Lynn Grove community will host a revival Sunday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. The evangelist will be Brett Miles. The public is invited to attend.
Fall Festival planned Saturday
Mason’s Chapel United Methodist Church on the Murray-Paris Road will hold a Fall Festival at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be a chili supper, homemade crafts, a hay ride and games. The public is invited.
