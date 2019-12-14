Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: The Rev. Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. and the Wednesday night Bible class for all ages with a meal is at 6 p.m.
First Baptist: The worship service is at 10 a.m. with the Christmas Choir presenting “On This Very Night.”
First Christian: The Chancel Choir will present the message in music with the Christmas Cantata and the Children’s Christmas Play at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
First Presbyterian: The Rev. Dr. Renee A. Meyer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. Special music, “In the Bleak Midwinter,” will be presented with Christy D’Ambrosio as pianist. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
First United Methodist: The Christmas Celebration of Praise will be performed by the Early Light Praise Team and other singers and musicians at the 8:45 a.m. worship service. The Christmas Cantata will be presented at the 11 a.m. worship service. Jeff Rudy is the pastor.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Ties That Bind, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. worship service on “The Ties That Bind, Part 2.”
Glendale Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Unto Us A Son is Given,” with scripture from Isaiah 9:6-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Kingdom,” with scripture from Daniel 2:44.
Goshen United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Song of Mary,” with scripture from Luke 1:46b-55. Children and youth will meet at 5 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service during the Christmas program.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and the Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Making The Deserts Bloom,” with scripture from Isaiah 35:1-10. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
