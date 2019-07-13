Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “By Whose Authority?, part two in her sermon series “Galatian Guidance,” with scripture from Galatians 1:11-24. Special music will be “You are Emmanuel,” presented by Melanie Dawson and Amy Roos. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Who Is My Neighbor?” with scripture from Luke 10:25-37.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Am I A Pharisee? Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Am I A Pharisee? Part 2.”
Goshen United Methodist: Tom Smith will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service with scripture from Luke 10:25-37. The Rev. April Arnold is the pastor.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 am. worship service on “Moved With Compassion,” with scripture from Luke 10:26-37. The 6 p.m. service will be a singing night with scripture from Psalm 25:1-5.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Katana Darnell, advanced lay servant, will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service with scripture from Luke 17:3-4. The Rev. April Arnold is the pastor.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
In Our Churches
Family Game Night at FBC
First Baptist Church will host a Family Game Night from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Family Life Center.
Gospel meeting at West Murray Church of Christ
West Murray Church of Christ will have a gospel meeting beginning Sunday, July 14, through Thursday, July 18. Sunday services are at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Services are at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The public is invited to attend.
Church water party to be held July 20
Hazel Baptist Church is hosting a Church Yard Water Party from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 20. There will be water games, a watermelon bust and snacks. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 270-873-9222.
VBS to be at Poplar Spring
Poplar Spring Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Sunday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 17. The theme is “TimeLab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future.” Classes are available for 3 years old through sixth grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.