Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Grace and Grit,” with scripture from Galatians 6:1-16. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Kingdom Etiquette,” with scripture from Luke 14:1,7-14.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Jesus’ Model Prayer, Part 2,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Do Unto Others.”.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “A Marriage Made in Heaven,” with scripture from Malachi 2:10-16. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Farmer Who Preached in the Big City,” with scripture from Amos 7:10-17.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Humility,” with scripture from Luke 14:1, 7-14. Bible Study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music by Kevin Crawford. The 6 p.m. service will be a One Night Revival featuring Jonathan Wilburn and Pastor Jordan Roach. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Humility”, with scripture from Luke 14:1, 7-14.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
In Our Churches
Sunday night revivals planned
Palestine United Methodist Church will host a four-day Sunday night revival beginning Sunday, Sept. 1, with a different speaker each week. Services begin at 6 p.m. Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak Sept. 1; Pastor Robert McKinney on Sept. 8; Pastor Joe Thorn on Sept. 15; and Pastor Richard Dowdy on Sept. 22. Special singing will also be presented each night. The public is invited to attend these services.
Men and Women’s Day to be celebrated
The Greater Hope Baptist Church will celebrate Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. The morning service is at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Teague of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Springville, Tennessee, as the speaker. The 3 p.m. service will feature the Rev. James Webb of Western Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.