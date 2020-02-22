Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Parallel Universes,” with scripture from Matthew 5:38-49. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “You Can’t Stay on the Mountain,” with scripture from Matthew 17:1-9.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Hitting the Mark, Part 1, and at the 5 p.m. service on “Hitting the Mark, Part 2.”
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Healing for the Soul,” with scripture from Matthew 11:28-30. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Delivering A Message,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 14:1-5.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “To Be Transfigured Is Our Hope,” with scripture from Matthew 17:1-9.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “To Be Transfigured Is Our Hope,” with scripture from Matthew 17:1-9. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Casual Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Donuts, coffee, juice and milk will be served before and during the service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Face to Face Moments,” with scripture from Matthew 17:1-9. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference planned
The Murray Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 Men’s Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at First Baptist Church. The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men of all ages. Dress is casual and pre-registration is required. Discounted student and group rates are available. Iron Sharpens Iron is a nationwide men’s ministry whose goal is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches and communities. For more information, call 860-233-8136, visit the Iron Sharpens Iron Facebook page or the website at www.IronSharpensIron.net.
Trace Creek to present ‘The Promise’
Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield will present “The Promise - A Pageant on the Life of Jesus Christ.” Opening night will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, and it will also be presented Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m; Saturday, April 4 and 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, at 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but reserved seating is available for groups of 20 or more and may be made by calling 270-658-3304 or visiting the website at www.tracecreek.org.
Ash Wednesday Service to be at First Christian
First Christian Church will host its Ash Wednesday Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. This worship celebration will include scripture, prayer, song, communion and an opportunity to experiment with prayer rocks, make Lenten vows and have ashes placed in the sign of the cross on one’s forehead or hands. Those attending are invited to a soup-and-bread Lenten meal at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall before the service. For more information, visit First Christian Church Facebook page or www.fccmurray.com.
Combined Ash Wednesday Service planned
Coles Campground and Russell Chapel United Methodist Churches will hold an Ash Wednesday Service at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Coles Campground UMC. There will be no Wednesday night service at Russell Chapel. The public is invited to attend.
