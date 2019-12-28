Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: Stories will be told through carols based on Luke 2:1-20 at the 10:30 a.m. worship service.The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the pastor. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
Glendale Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “A Discipline Good for the Soul,” with scripture from James 5:16-18. Hunter will also speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Daniel and the Lion’s Den,” with scripture from Daniel 6:1-9.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “God Makes A Way,” with scripture from Matthew 2:13-23. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “God Makes A Way,” with scripture from Matthew 2:13-23.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wenesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Celebrate the Christ-child and Remember the Children,” with scripture from Matthew 2:13-23. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
Fundraising concert with Jason Gray planned
Christian singer/songwriter Jason Gray will perform in concert at Christian Community Church at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit mission work in Guatemala. Tickets may be purchase online at bit.ly/jgconcert or from Kristin Taylor.
Before the concert, a chili cook-off at 5 p.m. will also benefit the mission trip. Participants may sample at least 10 different pots of chili and vote with cash for their favorites. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Kristin and Greg Taylor are leading a local team to serve with Bethel Ministries International in Guatemala in April. The mission team will build two houses, distribute 50 wheelchairs and visit approximately 20 families who will receive food, vitamins, a Bible and clothing.
Contact Kristin Taylor at kristinhilltaylor@gmail.com or call 270-293-6829 for information or to purchase tickets.
Greater Hope to celebrate pastor’s anniversary
Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church is celebration the fifth anniversary of Rev. Timothy L. Davis II as pastor at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. The afternoon speaker will be the Rev. Garrick A. Jones from New Victory Baptist Church in Rutherford, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.
