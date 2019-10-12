Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: The Rev. Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Night Bible classes/study for all ages is at 6 p.m., with a meal being served.
First Baptist: Associate Pastor Jeremy Hudgin will speak at the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. Special music will be by Terry Blackwood.
First Christian: The Rev. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “What Is Your Word to Speak?” with scripture from Jeremiah 1:4-10. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Made Clean or Made Whole?” with scripture from Luke 17:11-19.
First Presbyterian: The Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. The FPC Chancel Choir will present “The Cornerstone,” with Emma Whitt as soloist and pianist Christy D’Ambrosio. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship services on “Covetousness, Part 1 and 2. Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Grateful Heart,” with scripture from Luke 17:11-19. Hunter will also speak at the 6 p.m. service which will be a Singing Night.
Goshen United Methodist: The Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Choose Life,” with scripture from Deuteronomy 30:11-20. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Choose Life,” with scripture from Deuteronomy 30:11-20.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. Dr. Robert Martin will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. The SPGUM Choir, under the direction of Valerie Clark, will present, “Surely Goodness and Mercy.” Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. David Allbritten is the pastor.
In Our Churches
Trunk or Treat planned Saturday
Salem Baptist Church at 1034 Browns Grove Road, will have a Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be popcorn, cotton candy and games for children. The public is invited.
FBC to host concert
First Baptist Church will host a Terry Blackwood Concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the church sanctuary. The public is invited to attend.
Friends Day to be at Palestine UMC
Palestine United Methodist Church will have its Friends Day (also known as Jimmy Day) on Sunday, Oct. 13. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the worship service is at 11 a.m. with Richard Burkeen speaking. A potluck meal will follow with the church providing the meat.
Locust Grove to host Fall Festival
Locust Grove Baptist Church will have a Fall Festival at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be chili, desserts, games and a hayride. The church is at 1871 Locust Grove Road. The public is invited to attend.
