Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: The Rev. Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Night Bible classes/study for all ages is at 6 p.m., with a meal being served.
First Christian: John Roark will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Thoughts on Prayer,” with scripture from Luke 18:9-14. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Mercy-Exempt?” with scripture from Luke 18:9-14.
First Presbyterian: Dave Howe will speak at the 10:45 a.m. on “Reformation.” The Chancel Choir will present “Look to the Day,” featuring soloist Chloe Frisby and pianist Julie Park. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer is the minister.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “It’s Not in the Bible, Pt. 1.” The 5 p.m. service will be a singing night.
Grace Baptist: Royce Dukes will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Increase Our Faith,” with scripture from Luke 17:5-10. Bible study will be at 4 p.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Taylor Crawford will present special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Increase our Faith,” with scripture from Luke 17:5-10.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Be Humble,” with scripture from Luke 18:9-14. The SPGUM Choir, under the direction of Valerie Clark, will present “Where the Soul Never Dies.” Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
KUMC to host Trunk-or-Treat
Kirksey United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk-or-Treat from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be games, trick or treating, a cake walk, bingo, hayride and pumpkin decorating. Free chili and hot dogs will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
Greater Hope to host Youth Day
Greater Hope Baptist Church will host Youth Day during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The guest speaker will be Cortez Stokes from New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Trunk-or-Treat at Owens Chapel
Owens Chapel Baptist Church on Airport Road is sponsoring a Trunk-or-Treat from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The public is invited to attend.
Pastoral Appreciation Day planned
The 12th Pastoral Appreciation for Ronald and Tomeka Kendrick will be during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Fred Miller and the Mt. Mariah Baptist Church of Pittsview, Alabama. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
Casual Sunday to be at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will have its “Casual Sunday” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The worship service will be in the Fellowship Hall with donuts, coffee, juice and milk served before and during the service. All are invited to attend. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
Trunk-or-Treat to be at Aurora Baptist
A Halloween Trunk-or-Treat will be at Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The public is invited to join for fun, food and fellowship.
