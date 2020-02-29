Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “The Five Love Languages - Part One: The Love Language of Quality Time,” with scripture from John 4:7-18. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on a new sermon series, “Ancient Paths to the Cross: A Lenten Trek Through the Old Testament.” The sermon topic is “Take and Eat,” with scripture from Genesis 2:15-27, 3:1-7.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Hitting the Mark, Part 2, and at the 5 p.m. service on “Hitting the Mark, Part 3.”
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Offer Prayer and Trust In the Lord,” with scripture from Psalm 32.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Kevin Crawford will present special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Offer Prayer and Trust In the Lord,” with scripture from Psalm 31. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Disabling Temptations,” with scripture from Matthew 4:1-11. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference planned
The Murray Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 Men’s Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at First Baptist Church. The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men of all ages. Dress is casual and pre-registration is required. Discounted student and group rates are available. Iron Sharpens Iron is a nationwide men’s ministry whose goal is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches and communities. For more information, call 860-233-8136, visit the Iron Sharpens Iron Facebook page or the website at www.IronSharpensIron.net.
Trace Creek to present ‘The Promise’
Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield will present “The Promise - A Pageant on the Life of Jesus Christ.” Opening night will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, and it will also be presented Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m; Saturday, April 4 and 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, at 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but reserved seating is available for groups of 20 or more and may be made by calling 270-658-3304 or visiting the website at www.tracecreek.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.