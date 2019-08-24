Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Baptist: Pastor Keith Inman will continue his sermon series on the books of Acts at the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and The Net for Murray State University students will meet at 8 p.m.
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. A short meditation time will be held instead of the sermon in order to prepare the sanctuary for the funeral of The Rev. Dr. David Roos. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children ages 3 to fourth grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Bent Out of Shape,” with scripture from Luke 13:10-17.
First Presbyterian: The Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer will speak at the Rally Day 10:45 a.m. worship service. A potluck breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m. The FPC Chancel Choir will present “Heavenly Sunlight,” with pianist Christy D’Ambrosio.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Jesus’ Model Prayer, Part 1.” The 5 p.m. service will be a singing night.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “A Crippling Spirit,” with scripture from Luke 13:10-17. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Unlike All Others,” with scripture from Leviticus 18:1-5.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Wesleyan Quadrilateral: Scripture, Tradition, Reason, Experience,” with scripture from 2 Timothy 3:10-17. Bible Study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Laura Paschall will provide special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Wesleyan Quadrilateral: Scripture, Tradition, Reason, Experience, with scripture from 2 Timothy 3:10-17.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. “Casual Sunday” worship service. The service will be in the Fellowship Hall with donuts, coffee, juice and milk served before and during the service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
In Our Churches
Fish Fry to be held
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will host a Community Fish Fry at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The church is at 5671 Crossland Road. The public is invited to attend.
First Baptist to present organ concert
First Baptist Church will host an organ concert featuring Rodney Barbour at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The public is invited to attend.
Russell Chapel to host revival
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a Tag Team Revival at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Special music will begin the event, followed by a fellowship meal. Ronnie Burkeen, church pastor, Robert McKinney, Elijah Balentine and Joe Thorn will be the speakers. The public is invited. The church is at 220 Rowlett Trail.
Men and Women’s Day to be celebrated
The Greater Hope Baptist Church will celebrate Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. The morning service is at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Teague of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Springville, Tennessee, as the speaker. The 3 p.m. service will feature the Rev. James Webb of Western Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.
