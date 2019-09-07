Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Baptist: Pastor Keith Inman will continue his sermon series on the books of Acts at the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and The Net for Murray State University students will meet at 8 p.m.
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Towers and Trees, with scripture from Luke 13:1-9. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children age 3 to fourth grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Incomplete and Insecure,” with scripture from Luke 14:25-33.
First Presbyterian: The Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. The FPC Chancel Choir will present “Pray for the People,” with pianist Christy D’Ambrosio. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Understanding the Enemy, Part 1,” and “Understanding the Enemy, Part 2” at the 5 p.m. service.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Counting the Cost,” with scripture from Luke 14:25-33. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service which will be a singing night.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Cost of Being a Disciple,” with scripture from Luke 14:25-33. Bible Study is at 4 p.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Scooter Paschall will provide special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Cost of Being a Disciple,” with scripture from Luke 14:25-33.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 9 a.m. (special time due to Friends Day) worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
In Our Churches
Revival to be at Oak Grove Baptist
Oak Grove Baptist Church at 5525 Jones Mill Crossland Road in Puryear, Tennessee, will begin revival services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and continue services at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 11. The speaker will be Pastor Daniel McKinney, associate pastor at Northside Baptist Church in Almo. The public is invited.
Friends and Family Day to be at Coles Campground UMC
Coles Campground United Methodist Church at 1449 Coles Campground Road, will host its second annual Friends and Family Day Sunday, Sept. 8. The worship service is at 11 a.m. with special music by David Parr. A potluck meal will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Men and Women’s Day to be celebrated
The Greater Hope Baptist Church will celebrate Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. The morning service is at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Teague of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Springville, Tennessee, as the speaker. The 3 p.m. service will feature the Rev. James Webb of Western Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.
