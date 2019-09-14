Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The baptism of Sharon Lueck will be celebrated during the service. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Search and Rescue,” with scripture from Luke 15:1-10.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Courage of Ananias, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “The Courage of Ananias, Part 2.”
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Grace Poured Out,” with scripture from 1 Timothy 1:12-17. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “God’s People and the Poor,” with scripture from Amos 2:6-8.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Parable of the Lost,” with scripture from Luke 15:1-10. Bible Study is at 4 p.m. and the children and youth meet at 5 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Kevin Crawford will provide special music, “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning?” at the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Parable of the Lost,” with scripture from Luke 15:1-10.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
In Our Churches
Men and Women’s Day to be celebrated
The Greater Hope Baptist Church will celebrate Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. The morning service is at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Teague of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Springville, Tennessee, as the speaker. The 3 p.m. service will feature the Rev. James Webb of Western Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.
Poplar Spring to host Homecoming and conference
Poplar Spring Baptist Church will host its 132nd Homecoming service Sunday, Sept. 15. Dr. John Blair will speak at the 8:45 a.m. service. Gospel singing will be presented at 10 a.m., with a potluck meal to follow at 11 a.m. The 2019 Prophecy Conference will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and continue Monday, Sept. 16, through Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. Dr. Blair will speak on The Chanukah Connection each evening.
Women in Hats Conference planned
The third annual Women in Hats Conference will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. The theme this year is A Woman of Strength. Registration is from 9-9:50 a.m. and the conference begins at 10 a.m. The guest speakers will be Kathleen Weber of Hazel United Methodist Church and Josephine Deeds of Durrett Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Hopkinsville. Lunch will be provided by Daryl Cole and the St. John Culinary Ministry. All women are invited to attend and wear their favorite hat.
Homecoming to be at New Mt. Carmel
Homecoming services will be observed Sunday, Sept. 15, at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The King Sons will perform at 10 a.m. and former pastor, George White, will bring the message at 11 a.m. A meal will be provided following the service. All are invited to attend.
