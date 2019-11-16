Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: The Rev. Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night youth and adult services with a meal are at 6 p.m.
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “A Roadmap for the Christian Journey,” with scripture from Psalm 145:1-3, 8-10. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First United Methodist: Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Do You See?” with scripture from Ezekiel 47:1-12.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “It’s Not in the Bible, Part 4,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “It’s Not in the Bible, Part 5.”
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Christian Tradition,” with scripture from 2 Thessalonians 3:6-12. The 6 p.m. service will be conducted by the young men of the church.
Grace Baptist: Rick Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service, and Kim Reeder will speak at the 6 p.m. service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Goshen United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Grace, Grace, Grace,” with scripture from Luke 23:13-25.The youth will meet at 5 p.m. A Community Thanksgiving Service will be at 6 p.m.
Hazel Baptist: Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Taylor Crawford will bring special music. The evening service is at 6 p.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Grace, Grace, Grace,” with scripture from Luke 23:13-25. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Before All This…,” with scripture from Luke 21:5-19. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
Community Thanksgiving service to be held
Goshen United Methodist Church will host a Community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. This is a combined service of Goshen and Kirksey United Methodist Churches and Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The Rev. April Arnold will be speaking on “Thanksgiving is a State of Mind,” with scripture from Psalm 118. The public is invited.
Community dinner to be at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. There will also be a raffle to support the food pantry. The public is invited to attend.
Hanging of the Green to be at First UMC
First United Methodist Church will host its annual Hanging of the Green at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The service will be followed by a Thanksgiving dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $8 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and $20 max for a family. For more information, contact the church at 270-753-3812.
Live Nativity to be Dec. 6 and 7
The United Methodist Churches of Calloway County will host the annual Live Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray State University Cherry Expo Center. There will be live sheep, donkeys and camels. There will also be a children’s reading station and sandwiches and snacks will be served. Admission is free.
