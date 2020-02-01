Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “What Might Jesus’ Halftime Super Bowl Message Be?” with scripture from Matthew 5:1-12. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will continue the six-week sermon entitled, “New Year, Same Promise,” and will speak on “Scripture: God’s Promise of Blessing,” with scripture from Matthew 5:1-12, at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “A Man After God’s Own Heart,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “A Man After God’s Own Heart, Part 2.”
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Blessed,” with scripture from Matthew 5:1-12.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Blessed,” with scripture from Matthew 5:1-12. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, contact Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “What the Lord Requires,” with scripture from Micah 6:1-8. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
Celebrate Scouting Ministries
Celebrate Scouting Ministries is a special combined worship service that will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Boy Scout Troop 45, Cub Scout Pack 73 and Girl Scouts will take part in the service and Pastor Jeff Rudy will continue the sermon series “New Year, Same Promise.”
