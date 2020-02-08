Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Russ Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “When God Doesn’t Listen,” with scripture from Genesis 32:22-32. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will continue the six-week sermon entitled, “New Year, Same Promise,” and will speak on “God’s Promise of Guidance,” with scripture from Matthew 5:13-20, at a combined worship service at 10 a.m.
Friendship Church of Christ: Ron Coleman will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service and Jacob Scott will speak at the 5 p.m. service. Charles Taylor is the pastor.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Repairing A Relationship,” with scripture from Acts 15:36-40. The 6 p.m. service will be a singing night.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Light Shining People,” with scripture from Matthew 5:13-20.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Light Shining People,” with scripture from Matthew 5:13-20. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, contact Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “A ‘Salt and Light’ Job Description,” with scripture from Matthew 5:13-20. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
Celebrate Scouting Ministries
Celebrate Scouting Ministries is a special combined worship service that will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Boy Scout Troop 45, Cub Scout Pack 73 and Girl Scouts will take part in the service and Pastor Jeff Rudy will continue the sermon series “New Year, Same Promise.”
