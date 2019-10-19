Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: The Rev. Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Night Bible classes/study for all ages is at 6 p.m., with a meal being served.
First Christian: The Rev. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “My Tante’s Tithing Teaching” with scripture from Matthew 22:15-22. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Knock-Knock,” with scripture from Luke 18:1-8.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship services on “The Great Physician.”
Grace Baptist: Brian Sims will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service and Shelby Durham will speak at the 6 p.m. service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Goshen United Methodist: The Rev. Dan Leslie will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service. Bible study will resume on Oct. 27. The Rev. April Arnold is the pastor.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Mindy DeShields will present special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Katana Darnell, advanced lay servant, will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. April Arnold is the pastor.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Nag, Nag, Nag.” The SPGUM Choir, under the direction of Valerie Clark, will present, “The Old Rugged Cross Made the Difference.” Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
Locust Grove to host Fall Festival
Locust Grove Baptist Church will have a Fall Festival at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be chili, desserts, games and a hayride. The church is at 1871 Locust Grove Road. The public is invited to attend.
Farmington Baptist to hold homecoming
Farmington Baptist Church at 293 Hawkshaw St. in Farmington, will celebrate its 136th homecoming Sunday, Oct. 20. “By Grace” will be in concert at 10 a.m. Former pastor Curtis Rice will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service and a fellowship meal will follow the service.
Pastoral Appreciation Day planned
The 12th Pastoral Appreciation for Ronald and Tomeka Kendrick will be during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 3. The guest speaker will be Fred Miller and the Mt. Mariah Baptist Church of Pittsview, Alabama. A dinner will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the WoodmenLife Building at C.C. Lowry Drive.
KUMC to host Trunk or Treat
Kirksey United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk and Treat from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be games, trick or treating, a cake walk, bingo, hayride and pumpkin decorating. Free chili and hot dogs will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
