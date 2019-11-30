Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The Hanging of the Greens service will also be held. The Chancel Choir will be singing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First United Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. Scripture is from Isaiah 2:1-5.
Friendship Church of Christ: Wes Alexander will speak at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship services. Charles Taylor is the pastor.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Mountain of the Lord’s House,” with scripture from Isaiah 2:1-5. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “No Compromise,” with scripture from Daniel 11:1-2.
Grace Baptist: Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Goshen United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “You Have to Know Where You’re Going…,” with scripture from Isaiah 2:1-5.
Kirksey United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “You Have to Know Where You’re Going…,” with scripture from Isaiah 2:1-5. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Live Prepared, Wait With Hope,” with scripture from Matthew 24:36-44. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
Community dinner to be at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. There will also be a raffle to support the food pantry. The public is invited to attend.
Live Nativity to be Dec. 6 and 7
The United Methodist Churches of Calloway County will host the annual Live Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray State University Cherry Expo Center. There will be live sheep, donkeys and camels. There will also be a children’s reading station and sandwiches and snacks will be offered. Admission is free.
