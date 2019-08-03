Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on part five of the series “Galatian Guidance,” with scripture from Galatians 5:1, 13-25. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Stubborn Love,” with scripture from Hosea 11:1-11.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Risk Taking Mission,” with scripture from James 1:22, Luke 4:18-19 and Luke 6:32-33. Bible Study will be at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Kevin Crawford will provide special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Risk Taking Action,” with scripture from James 1:22, Luke 4:18-19 and Luke 6:32-33.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
In Our Churches
FBC to host Family Carnival
First Baptist Church will host a Family Carnival from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Family Life Center.
Kirksey UMC to hold VBS
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The theme is “To Mars and Beyond.” This is for children 3 to 14 and is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.