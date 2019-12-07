Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with scripture from Isaiah 11:1-20. The Chancel Choir will be singing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Presbyterian: The Rev. Dr. Renee A. Meyer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. The Christmas Cantata, “Tapestry of Light: A Celtic Christmas Celebration,” will be presented. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
First United Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “A Peaceable Kingdom,” with scripture from Isaiah 11:1-10.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Seeing What Jesus Saw, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. worship service on “Seeing What Jesus Saw, Part 2.”
Goshen United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Family Tree,” with scripture from Isaiah 11:1-10. The Rev. Dr. Rob Martin, Purchase District Superintendent will speak at the 4 p.m. Bible Study.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by Austin Shelton on trumpet and Taylor Crawford singing “O Holy Night.” Pastor Roach will also speak at the 6 p.m. worship service.
Kirksey United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Family Tree,” with scripture from Isaiah 11:1-10. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Recipe for Peace,” with scripture from Isaiah 11:1-20. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
Westside Baptist: Pastor Don Wilson will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “God Delights In…,” with scripture from Matthew 2:1-12. The Children’s Choir will present special music, “When God Says It, You Can Believe It,” featuring soloists Taylor Holland, Haidynn Ray, Riley McNeely, Ally Mae Compton, Holly Green and Addyson Aguerro.
In Our Churches
First Presbyterian to present Cantata
First Presbyterian Church of Murray will present its Christmas Cantata, “Tapestry of Light: A Celtic Christmas Celebration,” by Joseph M. Martin, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Directed by Emma Whitt, this Cantata will feature the talents of Christy D’Ambrosio, Chloe Frisby, Tanner Jones, Logan Agcanas, Katie Hodge and Robert Valentine. The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.