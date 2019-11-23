Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: The Rev. Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night youth and adult services with a meal are at 6 p.m.
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Thanksgiving,” with scripture from Luke 17:11-19. The Chancel Choir will be singing. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Presbyterian: Dr. Ken Wolf will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Was Jesus a Republican or a Democrat?” with scripture from Luke 4:14-21. “Beautiful Savior,” will be presented by the choir with Emma Whitt, director, and guest pianist Julie Park. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer is the minister.
First United Methodist: Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Seeing Jesus as King,” with scripture from Luke 23:33-43.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “It’s Not in the Bible, Part 6,” and the 5 p.m. service is a singing night.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “God’s Leading Light,” with scripture from Luke 1:68-79. Rob Hayes will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Fight,” with scripture from Ephesians 6:12.
Grace Baptist: Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service, and Kyle Reeder will speak at the 6 p.m. service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Goshen United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Choosing Boldness,” with scripture from Ephesians 1:15-23.
Hazel Baptist: Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The choir will present, “Give Thanks,” during the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Choosing Boldness,” with scripture from Ephesians 1:15-23. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. There will be no Wednesday night service Nov. 27. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: The Rev. David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Christ the King,” with scripture from John 18:33-37. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
In Our Churches
Community dinner to be at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. There will also be a raffle to support the food pantry. The public is invited to attend.
Hanging of the Green to be at First UMC
First United Methodist Church will host its annual Hanging of the Green at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The service will be followed by a Thanksgiving dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $8 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and $20 max for a family. For more information, contact the church at 270-753-3812.
Live Nativity to be Dec. 6 and 7
The United Methodist Churches of Calloway County will host the annual Live Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray State University Cherry Expo Center. There will be live sheep, donkeys and camels. There will also be a children’s reading station and sandwiches and snacks will be served. Admission is free.
Casual Sunday at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will have “Casual Sunday,” during the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Fellowship Hall. Donuts, coffee, juice and milk will be served before and after the service. All are invited.
