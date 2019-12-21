Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Dreams Come True,” with scripture from Matthew 1:18-25. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First United Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “The Emmanuel Audible,” with scripture from Matthew 1:18-25.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Ties That Bind, Part 3,” and at the 5 p.m. worship service on “The Ties That Bind, Part 4.”
Glendale Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Appointed Son,” with scripture from Galatians 4:4. Hunter will also speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Faith in the Fire,” with scripture from Daniel 3:1-7.
Goshen United Methodist: The 9 a.m. service will feature the choir and the children’s Christmas program. The Rev. April Arnold is the pastor. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The choir will present a Cantata, “Silent Night,” created and arranged by Craig Adams.
Kirksey United Methodist: Rev. April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “This God is With Us,” with scripture from Matthew 1:18-25.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The children will present a Christmas program before the worship service. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: A service of lessons and carols will be presented at the 10:45 a.m. worship service.The Rev. David Allbritten is the pastor.
In Our Churches
First Christian to host Winter Solstice service
First Christian Church will host its Winter Solstice “Longest Night - Service of Light” service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. This is a special worship celebration in a candle-lit sanctuary for those who are lonely, depressed, grieving or facing difficulties in life.
Christmas Eve Services to be held
• First Christian Church - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Nursery care provided.
• First Methodist Church - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Communion offered.
• Hazel Baptist Church - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Fundraising concert with Jason Gray planned
Christian singer/songwriter Jason Gray will perform in concert at Christian Community Church at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit mission work in Guatemala. Tickets may be purchase online at bit.ly/jgconcert or from Kristin Taylor.
Before the concert, a chili cook-off at 5 p.m. will also benefit the mission trip. Participants may sample at least 10 different pots of chili and vote with cash for their favorites. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Kristin and Greg Taylor are leading a local team to serve with Bethel Ministries International in Guatemala in April. The mission team will build two houses, distribute 50 wheelchairs and visit approximately 20 families who will receive food, vitamins, a Bible and clothing.
Contact Kristin Taylor at kristinhilltaylor@gmail.com or call 270-293-6829 for information or to purchase tickets.
