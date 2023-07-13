FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Minister Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “A Parable Explained,” with scripture from Matthew 13:l-9,18-23. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Dry Bones, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Dry Bones, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “United in Suffering,” with scripture from 1 Peter 2:19-25. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Behold Your Mother,” with scripture from John 19:25-27.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Blessings,” with scripture from Hebrews 13. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Blessings,” with scripture from Hebrews 13. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.