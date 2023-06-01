FIRST CHRISTIAN: The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of graduates and a message in music. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Returning to Wasteland,” with scripture from Galatians 4:8-11. Seth Grogan will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Deep Waters.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Mysteries,” with scripture from Hebrews 7. Faith Bites and Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Mysteries,” with scripture from Hebrews 7. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
PALESTINE HICO: The worship service is at 11 a.m. Bible Study is Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: Fr. Zeb Trelor will speak at the10:30 a.m. Communion Service on “God Saw It Was Good,” with scripture from Genesis 1:1-2:4a and Matthew 28:16-20. The 9 a.m. Bible Study is on Matthew 14:1-12. Nursery care is available.
