FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Bruce Dobyns will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “How’s That Again, Jesus,” with scripture from Matthew 10:24-39. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Bearing Burdens, Part 3.” The 5 p.m. service will be a Singing Night.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross,” with scripture from Galatians 6:14. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Father Forgive Them,” with scripture from Luke 23:34.
PALESTINE HICO: Palestine Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday. Worship service is at 11 a.m. A meal will be served after the service. Bible study and fellowship is at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
