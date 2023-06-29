FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Minister Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “The Healed Femur,” with scripture from Matthew 10:40-42. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Am I a Christian? Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Am I a Christian? Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Living Hope,” with scripture from 1 Peter 1:3. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Consoling a Dying Man,” with scripture from Luke 23:43.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Faith,” with scripture from Hebrews 11. Sunday is at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Faith,” with scripture from Hebrews 11. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
PALESTINE HICO: The worship service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday’s Bible Study is at 6 p.m.
