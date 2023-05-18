FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Christ’s Prayer,” with scripture from John 17:6-21. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Crucified with Christ,” with scripture from Galatians 2:19-20. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “An Exhortation to Graduates,” with scripture from Proverbs 3:5-6.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Truth,” with scripture from Hebrews 6. A graduation brunch will be at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Truth,” with scripture from Hebrews 6. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
PALESTINE HICO: The worship service is at 11 a.m. Bible Study is Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: Fr. Zeb Trelor will speak at the10:30 a.m. Communion Service on “Ascending With Christ,” with scripture from Acts 1:6-14 and John 17:1-11. The 9 a.m. Bible Study is on Matthew 13:1-23. Nursery care is available.
St. John celebrates anniversary
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 123rd anniversary on Sunday, May 21. The 11 a.m. service will feature guest speaker Pastor Ray Adams and the Mt. Orange Missionary Baptist Church of Trenton, Tennessee.
