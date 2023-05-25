FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “We Never Walk Alone,” with scripture from John 20:19-23. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Bonnie Smith, Advanced Lay Servant, will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service. Faith Bites and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. April Arnold is the pastor.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Katana Darnell, Advanced Lay Servant, will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
PALESTINE HICO: The worship service is at 11 a.m. Bible Study is Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.