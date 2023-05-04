FIRST CHRISTIAN: Interim Pastor Chris Owens will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Peace Be With You,” with scripture from John 14-1-14. Children’s Worship and Wonder will meet and nursery service will be available.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “All About Sin, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “All About Sin, Part 2.”
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “One Gospel,” with scripture from Galatians 1:6-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Like Angels,” with scripture from Matthew 22:23-30.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Rest,” with scripture from Hebrews 4. Elijah Partner Reveal with refreshments is at 10 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Our Father’s Kingdom Rest,” with scripture from Hebrews 4. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
PALESTINE HICO: The worship service is at 11 a.m. Bible Study is Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: The Rev. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. communion service on “Building with Living Stones,” with scripture from 1 Peter 2:2-10, Acts 7:55-60 and John 14.1-14. Nursery care is available.
