FIRST CHRISTIAN: Murray Christian Fellowship Campus Minister Mike Kerrick will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “The Sounds of Healing,” with scripture from Psalm 22. Nursery service and Children Worship and Wonder will be offered.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OR CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “An Apostolic Sermon, Part 3.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “An Apostolic Sermon, Part 4.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “When You Assemble,” with scripture from 1 Timothy 2:1-4. The 6 p.m. service will be a Singing Night.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Medicine,” with scripture from Revelation 8:7-11. Faith Bites and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music will be presented by Rhonda Lamb at the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Medicine,” with scripture from Revelation 8:7-11. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
