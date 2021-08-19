The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FIRST CHRISTIAN: An in-person worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. Joey Parker will bring the message and provide special music. Children Worship and Wonder will be offered. The service is shown virtually on Facebook Live. Masks are required in the sanctuary. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Set Up for Success, Part 1,” with scripture from Acts 10. Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Set Up for Success, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the morning worship service on “Unity in the Body,” with scripture from John 17:20-23. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “From Blueprint to Action,” with scripture from Exodus 35:1-9.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Whole Armor,” with scripture from Ephesians 6:10-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by David Zigler. The evening service is at 6 p.m. and Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Whole Armor,” with scripture from Ephesians 6:10-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 am. worship service. Mondays at 5:30 p.m. there is a non-denominational Bible study.
RUSSELL CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST: Richard Burkeen, pastor, will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
