The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: First Christian Church will be having a Zoom worship celebration at 10 a.m. To receive the link, email fccmurray@gmail.com. Written sermons are posted on the church website, www.fccmurray.com, and on the church Facebook page via Facebook Live. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “God Gives the Increase, Part 2.” There will be no evening service.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Covenant Glory,” with scripture from John 12:20-33. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Suffered,” with scripture from John 19:16-27. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Choosing Death,” with scripture from Genesis 5:1.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Covenant Glory,” with scripture from John 12:20-33. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch. April Arnold is the pastor.
Palestine United Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
Outdoor Community Easter Worship Service planned
Gather Murray and Murray Family Church is hosting “Without Walls - Community Easter Worship Service,” at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park Rotary Amphitheatre. The service is open to all and will consist of praise and worship and an Easter message delivered by Trice Seargent, pastor of Murray Family Church. There will be a Christian, Easter-themed gift for children.
