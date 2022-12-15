FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dennis Gray will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Preparing for Discipleship,” with scripture from Matthew 5:1. Nursery service and Children’s Worship and Wonder will be offered.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OR CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Wise Men Still Seek Him, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Wise Men Still Seek Him, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Appointed Son,” with scripture from Romans 1:1-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Let the Heavens Rejoice,” with scripture from Psalm 96:1-4.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Advent Angel Visits - The Shepherds,” with scripture from Luke 2:8-15. Faith Bites and Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Special music at the morning service will be the HBC Adult Choir presenting the Christmas Cantata, “Breath of Heaven,” with soloist Abby Webb. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on Advent Angel Visits - The Shepherds,” with scripture from Luke 2:8-15. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
PALESTINE CHURCH HICO: Pastor Oather Ruby will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. A Bible Study and fellowship is at 5 p.m. each Wednesday.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: The Service of Lessons and Carols with Communion will be at 10:30 a.m. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, is the Contemplative Taize worship. The Rector is the Rev. Zeb Treloar.
FCC to Hold Winter
Solstice Service
Longest Night-Service of Light will be offered at First Christian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. Hot apple cider and refreshments will be offered following the service.
First Baptist Offers
Christmas Program
The First Baptist Church Adult Choir will present a Christmas program with Kids1st Ministry at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Christmas Eve
Services Offered
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL - 7 p.m. Communion Service with fellowship to follow.
FIRST BAPTIST - Christmas Service is at 4 p.m. Childcare is not available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN - The Christmas Eve Candle Lighting Service is from 8-9 p.m.
