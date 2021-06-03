The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “That Ye May Grow Thereby, part 3.” Taylor will also speak at the 5 p.m. service on “That Ye May Grow Thereby, part 4.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Power of Unity,” with scripture from Mark 3:20-35. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service with special music provided by Jaden Paschall. The evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Power of Unity,” with scripture from Mark 3:20-35. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. A non-denominational Bible study is at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.
