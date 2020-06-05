The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday.
First Christian: There will be no in-person worship service. Written sermons may be found on the church website at www.fccmurray.com and a video sermon will be posted on the church’s Facebook page. There will be a carillon and organ concert outside the church at noon.
Friendship Church Of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Renewing Our Faith, Part 7.” There will be no evening service.
Goshen United Methodist and Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at 9 a.m. on each of the churches’ Facebook page on “The Great commission,” with scripture from Matthew 28:16-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.